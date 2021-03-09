Mumbai, March 9: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday night conducted the final development test of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP), reported. The tests were conducted in Mumbai almost a day before the induction of the INS Karanj attack submarine into the Indian Navy.

The AIP technology will make Indian submarines more lethal as it will allow them to remain underwater for a longer period of time. The sub-surface platform of a non-nuclear submarine more deadly as it will become quieter than a nuclear submarine. The AIO technology developed by the DRDO will extend the endurance of submarines by two weeks. INS Khanderi to Be Commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday; Know All About Second Kalvari-Class Submarine, View Stunning Pics.

The DRDO said, "AIP has a force multiplier effect on the lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds. Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies."

The development of AIP technology has given a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atam Nirbhar Bharat initiative aiming to make India self-reliant. Reportedly, all Kalavari class-submarines of the Indian Navy will be retrofitted with an AIP plug in their first upgrade, which is expected by 2023. Indian Navy's Fifth Scorpene Class Submarine Vagir Launched.

According to the HT report, The DRDO’s AIP technology is based on a Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell. The last two Kalavari class submarines – INS Vagir and INS Varghese - will be powered by AIP. Out of the six Kalavari class submarines – INS Kalavari and INS Khanderi were already inducted into the Indian Navy. All the six submarines are being built by Mazagon Dockyards Limited in collaboration with the French Naval Group. These submarines will be based on Scorpene design. Till date, US, France, China, UK and Russia have this technology.

