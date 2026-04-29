Air India Pilot Dies in Bali: First Officer Passes Away After Suffering Fatal Heart Attack During Layover in Indonesian Province

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An Air India pilot passed away on Wednesday morning, April 29, after suffering a heart attack while on a scheduled layover in Bali. The deceased, a first officer aged approximately 40, had arrived in the Indonesian province on Tuesday after operating a flight from Delhi. The airline confirmed the news on April 29, stating that the officer was on mandatory crew rest at the time of the medical emergency.

Emergency Response at the Hotel

According to an Air India spokesperson, the pilot began complaining of severe physical discomfort while at his hotel. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for emergency care. "He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved," the spokesperson said in a formal statement. India Extends Airspace Ban on Pakistani Aircraft Until May 24, Reciprocal Restrictions Continue To Impact Flight Costs, Routes Post-Pahalgam Attack.

The airline added that it is "deeply saddened by the passing of one of its cockpit crew members" and is currently in touch with the family to provide support.

Medical and Regulatory Compliance

Initial reports from airline officials indicate that the pilot had no known pre-existing health conditions. He had successfully cleared all mandatory medical examinations required by aviation regulators just a few months prior to the incident. Furthermore, flight logs reviewed by the airline show that the first officer was operating well within the flight-time and duty-period limitations (FDTL) prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "There was no known pre-existing medical condition," an official noted, emphasising that the pilot was fully compliant with all safety and health protocols. Air India Ticket Prices To Rise As Airline Revises Fuel Surcharge on Domestic and International Routes From April 8.

Context of Pilot Welfare

This incident follows a series of discussions within the Indian aviation industry regarding pilot health and fatigue. While this specific case occurred during a rest period and within regulatory hours, similar tragedies in the past - including the death of an Air India Express pilot in early 2025 - have led to increased scrutiny of medical screening processes for cockpit crew. Air India has not yet released the name of the officer, citing privacy for the grieving family. Arrangements are currently being made to repatriate the pilot's remains to India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).