An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata made a precautionary landing in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar on Sunday, November 2, after the crew detected a possible technical issue midair. The airline confirmed that flight AI174, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, diverted to Ulaanbaatar, where it landed safely. "AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks," Air India Spokesperson said in a statement. The airline added that assistance was being provided to all passengers as engineers examined the aircraft. "We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity," the statement said. Air India Flight AI 138 Snag in Milan Strands 255 Delhi-Bound Passengers Ahead of Diwali; Flyers Claim Left Without Food (Video).

