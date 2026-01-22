New Delhi, January 22: Air India has launched a formal investigation following a viral video in which a passenger alleged he was "treated like a dog" by cabin crew during a flight from Bangkok to Delhi. The incident, which reportedly took place on January 19 on flight AI2335, centred on a dispute over pre-booked non-vegetarian meals. The airline issued a statement today, January 22, expressing regret for the experience and promising "necessary measures" once the inquiry is complete.

The Meal Dispute and Alleged Hostility

The controversy came to light after a social media post detailed the ordeal of passenger Abhishek Chaudhary. According to the report, Chaudhary and a co-passenger had pre-booked and paid for non-vegetarian meals. However, when the service reached the rear of the aircraft (Seat 29C), the crew informed them that the non-vegetarian options had been exhausted. Air India Ordered To Pay INR 1.50 Lakh to Father-Daughter Duo As Compensation; Here’s Why.

Treated Like A Dog, Says Air India Passenger; Video Goes Viral

Sharing a deeply disturbing incident involving Abhishek Chaudhary on an Air India flight that raises serious questions about passenger rights and abuse of authority. On 19 January 2026, Abhishek was travelling on Air India AI2335 from Bangkok to Delhi, seat 29C. He had… pic.twitter.com/lsXifDlp2F — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) January 22, 2026

The situation allegedly escalated when a senior crew member responded to the discrepancy with hostility rather than an apology. Chaudhary and a neighbouring French national both claimed the staff was "rude and accusatory", demanding to see their tickets multiple times to "prove" they had actually booked the meals. In the viral footage, the foreign passenger is heard describing the experience by saying that he was treated like a dog.

Allegations of Detention and Intimidation

Beyond the initial meal row, the complaint includes serious allegations regarding the crew's behaviour after the aircraft landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Chaudhary claims he was:

Detained on board after other passengers had deboarded.

Pressured to surrender his phone and delete any recordings of the incident.

Forced to sign a statement promising not to post the incident on social media.

Furthermore, Chaudhary was reportedly handed a "Code of Conduct Warning Letter" signed by the flight's pilot, Tushar Singh. The passenger maintains he did not abuse or threaten anyone and was merely asserting his rights to a service he had purchased. Air India Delhi-New York Flight AI101 Engine Sucks In Baggage Container, Damaged (Watch Video).

Air India's Response to Viral Video

Air India has officially acknowledged the video and the accompanying complaints. A spokesperson for the airline stated, "Air India is aware of a video posted on social media by a passenger on flight AI2335 from Bangkok to Delhi on 19 January 2026. We are currently investigating the matter to ascertain the allegations made in the video." The airline further said that it remains committed to the safety and comfort of its passengers and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the probe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).