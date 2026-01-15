New Delhi, January 15: An Air India Airbus A350 aircraft operating Flight AI101 from Delhi to New York (JFK) suffered damage to one of its engines after ingesting a baggage container while taxiing at Delhi Airport on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred after the aircraft returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which disrupted its planned route shortly after take-off. According to the airline, the engine damage happened post-landing when the aircraft was taxiing in dense fog conditions.

In a statement, Air India said the aircraft encountered a foreign object on the taxiway, resulting in damage to the right engine. “The aircraft was safely brought to a designated parking bay. All passengers and crew are safe,” the airline confirmed. Tata Group Eyes Leadership Change at Air India and Air India Express Amid Turnaround Push: Report.

After returning back to Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) three hours after take-off, Number #2 (Right) engine of an Air India Airbus A350-941 aircraft (VT-JRB) ingested an ULD (cargo container) while taxiing that led to substantial damage of the powerplant. The… pic.twitter.com/t9UbJqAmQ9 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 15, 2026

Following the incident, the aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspections and necessary repairs. Air India warned that the grounding may lead to temporary disruptions on select Airbus A350 routes.

The airline added that it is proactively assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements or refunds, depending on passenger preference. “Safety remains our highest priority, and we regret the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said. Air India Flight AI887 From Delhi to Mumbai Returns Safely to IGI Airport After Take-Off Due to Tech Issue.

Meanwhile, India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has launched an investigation to determine how the baggage container came to be on the taxiway and how it was ingested by the engine.

The probe will also examine ground handling procedures and visibility challenges caused by dense fog at the airport during the incident.

