Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 21: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of New Delhi has directed Air India to pay INR 1.50 lakh in compensation to a father and daughter following a "horrible" experience on a long-haul flight in 2023. The ruling, issued on January 14 and made public this week, penalises the airline for "mental agony and harassment" caused by broken infrastructure, unhygienic conditions, and poor service during a journey between Delhi and New York.

Allegations of Obnoxious Conditions

The complaint was filed by Shailendra Bhatnagar, who travelled with his daughter in the economy class of a Delhi-New York-Delhi flight in September 2023. According to the petition, the aircraft was in a state of disrepair, with the duo describing the environment as "obnoxious". Air India Delhi-New York Flight AI101 Engine Sucks In Baggage Container, Damaged (Watch Video).

The passengers detailed a series of failures, including broken seats and non-functional in-flight entertainment systems. They further alleged that the washrooms were unhygienic and emitted a foul odour, while the food service was of extremely poor quality. Additionally, the complainants claimed the cabin crew was rude and failed to address any of the issues raised during the multi-hour flight.

Air India Denies Negligence

In its defense, Air India dismissed the claims as "unfounded allegations" intended to "illicitly obtain advantages" from the carrier. The airline submitted to the forum that the aircraft had undergone a meticulous pre-departure examination by its engineering department, which reportedly found no "discernible issues." The airline’s counsel argued that the facilities provided were consistent with the class of travel and that the technical systems were functional at the time of takeoff. Air India Airbus A350-900 Grounded at Delhi’s IGI Airport After Baggage Container Is Sucked Into Engine During Taxiing (Watch Video).

The Forum’s Verdict

The consumer forum, led by President Poonam Chaudhry and Judicial Member Shekhar Chandra, rejected the airline's defence. The commission noted that the complainants were entitled to compensation because they were charged a "considerable amount" for facilities that were ultimately not provided.

The commission ordered Air India to pay:

INR 1,00,000 (INR 50,000 each) to the father and daughter for mental agony and harassment.

INR 50,000 to the complainant to cover litigation expenses.

Background and Industry Context

This ruling comes at a time when Air India, under the ownership of the Tata Group, is undergoing a massive fleet modernisation program to address long-standing complaints regarding ageing cabin interiors on its international routes. While the airline has committed billions of dollars to new aircraft and cabin retrofits, this case highlights the lingering challenges of maintaining service standards on its older long-haul fleet. The decision reinforces the legal accountability of airlines to provide the specific amenities promised at the time of ticket purchase, particularly on high-value international sectors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).