Air India to Transport 300 Tonnes COVID-19 Related Medical Items From China in Coming Week

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 15: National carrier Air India will transport 300 tonnes of COVID-19 related medical items in the coming week from China. The national will bring medical items from Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Shenyang. Air India has already carried around 170 tonnes of COVID-19 material in the last 10 days from Shanghai and Hong Kong. The national carrier on Wednesday tweeted to give this information. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 11,933 As 1,118 People Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 392.

Air India in the tweet said, "Air India has carried around 170 tonnes of #covid19 related Medical items in the last 10 days from Shanghai and Hongkong and hopes to uplift another 300 tonnes in the coming week from two new cities Guangzhou and Shenyang." Air India Thanks IndiGo For Acknowledging Its Efforts In Evacuating Indians Stranded in Foreign Countries Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Tweet.

Meanwhile, the first consignment of COVID-19 kits from China is scheduled to arrive in India this week. With the arrival of these rapid test kits, coronavirus testing will be increased in the country. These rapid test kits will be useful in combating coronavirus as results of samples will be out within 30 minutes. According to reports, India had placed an order of four lakh testing kits with China. However, on Sunday, the kits that were meant for India were transported to the United States.

After the delay in the arrival of Chinese kit, the Narendra Modi government cleared made-in-India kits for coronavirus testing, claimed media reports. Till April 14, over 2.5 lakh sample were tested for the deadly virus. The number of coronavirus tests also increased almost four times in the past few days.

In India, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,933 on Wednesday, while the death toll also mounted to 392. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state, where more than 2,700 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus. The maximum number of deaths were also reported in this western state of India. Over 180 people lost their lives due to coronavirus.