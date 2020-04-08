Air India Thanks IndiGo For Acknowledging Its Efforts In Evacuating Indians Stranded in Foreign Countries Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Tweet

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 8: National airliner Air India on Tuesday applauded the private airliner firm IndiGo airways for acknowledging and appreciating Air India staff for their heroic work amid the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta had appreciated Air India for its efforts in evacuating stranded Indians. He also said that IndiGo is operating over 30 relief flights at its own cost.

Thanking IndiGo for their welcome gesture and continuous endevour to provide support to the nation, Air India wrote on Twitter, "Thank you Sir, for your gesture of acknowledging our efforts. Your words have touched the hearts of every Air Indian working tirelessly. Its heartening to see the entire aviation family serving the Nation together in this time of crisis." Air India Shuts Ticket Booking Window For All Domestic & International Flights Till April 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Here's the tweet by Air India:

#FlyAI : Thank you Sir, for your gesture of acknowledging our efforts. Your words have touched the hearts of every Air Indian working tirelessly. Its heartening to see the entire aviation family serving the Nation together in this time of crisis. @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/Bw25d3620G — Air India (@airindiain) April 7, 2020

On Tuesday, the private airliner -- IndiGo -- released a letter and said that they are operating over 30 relief flights at its own cost from March 28 after using permission from the government to use passenger aircraft for cargo flights. However, over 250 aircraft of IndiGo were grounded on March 25 with the imposition of ban on domestic flights amid novel coronavirus outbreak.

Informing about the efforts made by IndiGo, its Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, "We are humbled and gratified that despite the lockdown, we have so far been authorised to operate at our own cost over thirty emergency relief flights carrying medical equipment and supplies from one part of the country to another. Our 27,000 employees are standing just a little bit taller, knowing that we are able to mobilise our resources to make a small contribution."

Dutta had also appreciated Air India for its efforts in evacuating stranded Indians. He had said, "The employees of IndiGo would also like to salute our colleagues over at Air India, for the heroic work they have been doing in evacuating Indians and other nationals stranded in foreign countries. It makes us all proud to see aviation professionals stepping forward to respond to the critical humanitarian needs of the hour."