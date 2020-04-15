Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 11,933 As 1,118 People Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 392

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 15: India witnessed a rise of 1,118 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 cases increased to 11,933 on Wednesday. A total of 77 people also lost their lives due to novel coronavirus in the country since Tuesday evening. The death toll rose to 392 in India on April 15. The active COVID-19 cases also crossed 10,000-mark. According to the Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 10,197 patients who are undergoing treatment for nCoV. India to Remain in Lockdown Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Till now, 1344 people have fully recovered from the deadly virus. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country, where 2,687 have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. The death toll also jumped to 178 in this western state of the country. The most number of cases from Maharashtra were reported from its capital city Mumbai. In Mumbai alone, close to 1,800 people have contracted coronavirus so far. Over 120 people also lost their lives in the maximum city.

Statewise Table of Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 503 16 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 33 0 1 5 Bihar 70 29 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 33 13 0 8 Delhi 1561 30 30 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 695 59 30 11 Haryana 199 34 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 33 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 278 30 4 14 Jharkhand 27 0 2 15 Karnataka 277 75 11 16 Kerala 387 211 3 17 Ladakh 17 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 987 64 53 19 Maharashtra 2687 259 178 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 7 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 18 1 25 Puducherry 7 1 0 26 Punjab 186 14 13 27 Rajasthan 1005 147 3 28 Tamil Nadu 1204 81 12 29 Telengana 647 120 18 30 Tripura 2 0 0 31 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 735 51 11 32 West Bengal 213 37 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 11933 1344 392

In Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan also the number of coronavirus cases crossed 1,000-mark. In Delhi, 1,561 cases have been reported so far. Thirty people also lost their lives due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan - 1,204 and 1,005 – COVID-19 cases have been reported respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry decided to divide the districts of the country into three categories depending on the number of cases in each district These categories are hotspots, non-hotspots and green zones. According to reports, 170 districts have been identified as hotspots COVID-19 and 207 districts as non-hotspots . The remaining districts have been categorised as green zones. The decision was taken to efficiently tackle coronavirus menace

Meanwhile, On Tuesday, Prime Minister further extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3. While addressing the nation, he also stressed the need to strictly follow rules during the shutdown period. He said that the strictness would be increased till April 20, following which some relaxation would be given in the areas where there would be no new cases of coronavirus.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 2 million on Wednesday. The death toll also jumped to 128,011. The Unites States is the worst affected country as over 600,000 cases have been reported in this country so far. Over 26,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.