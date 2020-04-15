Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 11,933 As 1,118 People Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 392

New Delhi, April 15: India witnessed a rise of 1,118 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 cases increased to 11,933 on Wednesday. A total of 77 people also lost their lives due to novel coronavirus in the country since Tuesday evening. The death toll rose to 392 in India on April 15. The active COVID-19 cases also crossed 10,000-mark. According to the Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 10,197 patients who are undergoing treatment for nCoV. India to Remain in Lockdown Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi.
Till now, 1344 people have fully recovered from the deadly virus. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country, where 2,687 have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. The death toll also jumped to 178 in this western state of the country. The most number of cases from Maharashtra were reported from its capital city Mumbai. In Mumbai alone, close to 1,800 people have contracted coronavirus so far. Over 120 people also lost their lives in the maximum city.
Statewise Table of Coronavirus Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|503
|16
|9
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|33
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|70
|29
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|13
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1561
|30
|30
|9
|Goa
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|695
|59
|30
|11
|Haryana
|199
|34
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|33
|13
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|278
|30
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|27
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|277
|75
|11
|16
|Kerala
|387
|211
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|17
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|987
|64
|53
|19
|Maharashtra
|2687
|259
|178
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|7
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|60
|18
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|26
|Punjab
|186
|14
|13
|27
|Rajasthan
|1005
|147
|3
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1204
|81
|12
|29
|Telengana
|647
|120
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|37
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|735
|51
|11
|32
|West Bengal
|213
|37
|7
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|11933
|1344
|392
In Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan also the number of coronavirus cases crossed 1,000-mark. In Delhi, 1,561 cases have been reported so far. Thirty people also lost their lives due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan - 1,204 and 1,005 – COVID-19 cases have been reported respectively.
Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry decided to divide the districts of the country into three categories depending on the number of cases in each district These categories are hotspots, non-hotspots and green zones. According to reports, 170 districts have been identified as hotspots COVID-19 and 207 districts as non-hotspots . The remaining districts have been categorised as green zones. The decision was taken to efficiently tackle coronavirus menace
Meanwhile, On Tuesday, Prime Minister further extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3. While addressing the nation, he also stressed the need to strictly follow rules during the shutdown period. He said that the strictness would be increased till April 20, following which some relaxation would be given in the areas where there would be no new cases of coronavirus.
Globally, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 2 million on Wednesday. The death toll also jumped to 128,011. The Unites States is the worst affected country as over 600,000 cases have been reported in this country so far. Over 26,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.