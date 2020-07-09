Guwahati, July 9: The legal counsel for arrested Assam activist Akhil Gogoi on Thursday claimed that Gogoi has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Assam activist is lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati for the past few months on several charges. The police, meanwhile, have denied the counsel's claims.

Informing about the development Gogoi's Santanu Barthakur counsel said, as quoted by New Indian Express, "He has tested positive. I just received the news that he has tested positive for COVID-19." Adding more, Barthakur said that he is unaware where Gogoi will be taken for treatment. Akhil Gogoi is Sick, Has Developed COVID-19 Symptoms, Says Wife Geetashree Tamuly in Facebook Post.

However, IGP (jail) Dasarath Das denied the Barthakur's claims and said the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) adviser has not been tested COVID-19 positive. Das said, as quoted by Northeast Now, "Akhil Gogoi has not tested positive for the virus. Media houses saying that he has been mistreated and has tested positive for the virus is fake." Das added that doctors are looking after Gogoi's health.

Earlier, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi called for the release of KMSS founder, He said, as The Hindu reported, Detention of Akhil Gogoi and others is undemocratic, unlawful, and a violation of democratic rights. We are urging the government to release them immediately." As per details, Gogoi was arrested on December 12, 2019, on several charges, including sedition and instigation of violence during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

