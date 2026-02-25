Silchar, February 25: A 28 year old woman was allegedly gangraped by seven men and forced to transfer INR 10,000 in front of her boyfriend in Assam’s Silchar town, police said. The shocking incident reportedly took place on February 19 when the couple was inside a parked car near Silchar.

According to police officials, a group of men arrived in an SUV, questioned the couple about their presence in the area, and then allegedly attacked them. The accused assaulted the boyfriend and raped the woman one by one. The survivor later filed a complaint at Silchar Sadar Police Station, following which a case was registered. Bengaluru Gang-Rape Case Sees New Twist: Accused Alleges Extortion Bid, Says ‘She Wanted Sugar Daddy’.

Police said two accused have been arrested after being identified by the survivor, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including gang rape, extortion by threat, dacoity, criminal intimidation, and assault with intent to disrobe. The woman’s statement has been recorded, and further investigation is ongoing. Gurugram Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl, Buries Body in Pit.

Meanwhile, a Silchar based journalist who reported the incident was allegedly assaulted by family members of one of the accused. The journalist claimed he was confronted near a police station and beaten up for covering the case. He has filed a separate complaint, and police have arrested one person in connection with the assault.

Authorities have assured strict action against all those involved as the investigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).