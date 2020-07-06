Guwahati, July 6: Geetashree Tamuly, wife of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, in a Facebook post has said that her husband is sick and developed symptoms of coronavirus (COVID019). Akhil Gogoi, who has been booked under stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, is lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail. Geetashree Tamuly's Facebook post comes at a time when local media is reporting that Gogoi’s health has deteriorated inside the prison. Citizenship Amendment Act Protests: Assam Activist Akhil Gogoi Denies Links With Maoists, Says 'It Is Ploy to Delegitimise People’s Uprising'.

"It’s been a few months. There is no TV in the house. A lot of things stay without knowing. Just saw this on Facebook…Akhil is sick, symptoms of COVID. Don’t know what to say," Tamuly, who teaches Assamese at the B. Borooah College in Guwahati, wrote in her Facebook post. Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Akhil Gogoi Charged Under Sedition, Anti-terror Law.

Geetashree Tamuly's Facebook Post on Akhil Gogoi:

"Many people call and ask me if brother is okay…but what do I know? …This time there is no news, no phone calls," Tamuly added. Speaking to a news portal, a senior police officer, however, said that Gogoi wasn’t suffering from Covid-19. "Gogoi doesn’t have coronavirus infection,” the officer, who did not want to be named," the officer was quoted as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).