Prayagraj, November 4: The Allahabad High Court, on Monday, while hearing a petition filed by two women in live-in relationship, directed the Superintendent of Police, Shamli, to provide protection to the two women and ensure their safety.“We direct the Shamli superintendent of police to extend suitable protection to the petitioners in the event they approach for necessary protection and ensure that no harassment is caused to them,” said the court, reported PTI. The court further said that enforcing the constitutional rights of citizens is its duty & not the 'morality' of a society. Same-Sex Couple Approaches Delhi High Court, Seeks Recognition of Marriage Under Foreign Marriage Act,1969.

A petition was filed by Sultana Mirza and Kiran Rani, both residents of Shamli. In the petition, the couple said that they were in the relationship for several years and have been facing resistance from their families. They also said, that they were facing harassment by their family and society, and are worried about their lives and asked for protection against the same. A bench comprising Justice S K Gupta and Justice Pankaj Bhatia heard the plea and directed the Shamli police to ensure their safety. Same-Sex Marriages in India: How Will Gay & Lesbian Marriages Look Like Off Social Media in a Country That Is Still Struggling with Inter-Faith Weddings in Advertisements?

The court further said that enforcing the constitutional rights of citizens is its duty and not the 'morality' of a society. The Bench observed that “a constitutional court is duty-bound to monitor and observe the constitutional morality as well as rights of the citizen which are under threat only on account of the sexual orientation.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).