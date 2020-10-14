The country woke up to a good news today after the Delhi High Court asked the centre to respond to two separate petitions by same-sex couples seeking to declare that the Special Marriage Act (SMA) and Foreign Marriage Act (FMA) must apply to all couples regardless of their gender identity and sexual orientation. Yes, this brings us closer to turning same-sex marriages into a reality and making this society more open-minded and inclusive. While this is still in the talks and papers, we wonder how will same-sex marriages look like in reality very much amidst the middle-class Indian public and off social media? Same-Sex Marriages Not Recognised by Our Laws, Society and Our Values: Centre to Delhi High Court.

Social Media Support Vs Real Life

We stress on the part "off social media" because Twitter along with other platforms represent and create an ideal society that we have been yearning for. The virtual world provides more acceptance from the woke people about causes like same-sex marriages than the real world because it is easier to support an issue via a tweet than where the need is more pressing. Well, we don't intend to belittle the power of social media, of course, it brought justice to the whole Baba ka Dhaba scenario that makes the world believe in the positives of social media a little more. BUT what about the execution of same-sex marriages in a country where people are struggling to come in terms with inter-faith marriages? And we are talking about its mere representation in advertisements. Tanishq Ad Withdrawn: How Cyber Bullying Forced Removal of Ad Despite Lovely Message of Interfaith Marriage.

Say yes to same sex marriage #YesHomoVivah pic.twitter.com/Tzz9D3PRxo — JIMIN THE BEST BOY (@SomaMegha) October 14, 2020

#YesHomoVivah

Yes! This is not wierd, we have to accept it,we have to change our thinking. It's the time. #YesHomoVivah#YesHomoVivah pic.twitter.com/5nOse8xgqQ — Cherry🍒🍒 (@Mitthi70524489) October 14, 2020

Fingers Crossed

Need For a More Accepting Society in Real Life

Let's start with the imagination being invited to same-sex marriage in India. Full support from the elderly, unique wedding invitations, beautiful wedding welcome standees, the tweaked rituals and the idea of a pundit who will be more than happy to execute a marriage like this in our country. Seems like a beautiful dream right? Well, even if we work out the laws it is essential that we as a part of a very tangible society change our mindset. It is definitely easier said than done and especially with the generation before the millennials, it is going to be a task but it is our resilience that will keep us going. Same-Sex Marriage: Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Response on Pleas of Couples Seeking to Get Married Under Special Marriage Act And Registration of Their Marriage.

Well, one can only wonder how things might turn out to be BUT it is important to understand that this is just the beginning of a battle and we as a society have to be more inclusive, open-minded and accepting of these changes for the better. Moreover, if one cannot be openly supportive of something positive, it is always a bad idea to go against it. As of now, a bench of justices R S Endlaw and Asha Menon has issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by two women seeking to get married under the SMA. The court also issued notice to the Centre and the Consulate General of India in New York on the other plea by two men who got married in the US but were denied registration of their marriage under the FMA. The bench listed both matters for hearing on January 8, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).