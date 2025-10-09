New Delhi, October 9: Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of a terrorism-free J&K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the security forces will continue to enjoy full freedom to crush any attempt to threaten peace in the region.

Chairing a meeting in New Delhi to review the security situation in J&K, HM Shah said that due to the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured in the state by enemies of the nation has been crippled. HM Shah also assured that all necessary resources will continue to be provided to sustain these efforts. He said that our security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region. Amit Shah and Other BJP Leaders Switch to Zoho Mail After Ashwini Vaishnaw Encouraged People To Adopt 'Swadeshi' Platforms.

Amit Shah Chairs Jammu and Kashmir Security Meeting

Reviewed the security of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lt. Governor and other senior officials. We are committed to cripple the terror ecosystem in J&K. Our security forces will continue to have full freedom to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region.… pic.twitter.com/1tPTypPuwP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 9, 2025

HM Shah appreciated the steps taken by the Union Territory administration and security agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack, which have helped strengthen the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised the vital role of all the security agencies in working in a coordinated and vigilant manner to eliminate terrorism from the region. He said that with the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border. Did Amit Shah Ask for PM Narendra Modi’s Resignation Over Operation Sindoor and Criticise NSA Ajit Doval for Same? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Propaganda Video.

HM Shah said the complete end to terrorism will depend on the critical role of all security agencies working in close coordination and maintaining utmost vigilance to completely eradicate terrorism from the region. The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha; the Union Home Secretary; the Director, Intelligence Bureau; the Chief of Army Staff; the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir; the Directors General of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs); and senior officers from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

