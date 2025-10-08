Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, switched to Zoho Mail today, October 8. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amit Shah said that he has switched to Zoho Mail. "Kindly note the change in my email address," his post read. Besides Amit Shah, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Manipur CM N Biren Singh also switched to Zoho Mail. Zoho's official account, "Zoho Workplace," personally responded to each leader and thanked them for their trust. The development comes days after Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a switch to Zoho and endorsed it as a good platform for sharing documents, spreadsheets and presentations. "I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations," Vaishnaw said in his post last month. Zoho, a homegrown digital solution, has taken the nation by storm and is finding increasing acceptance among the leaders and netizens. HM Amit Shah Switches From Gmail to Zoho Mail After IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Encourages People To Adopt ‘Swadeshi’ Platforms.

Thank You for Your Trust in Us, Says Zoho Workplace

Thank you for your trust in us, Shri @AmitShah 🙏🏽 It’s inspiring to see national leadership embracing Indian innovation. 🇮🇳 The whole @Zoho team joins in gratitude. — Zoho Workplace (@ZohoWorkplace) October 8, 2025

Pushkar Singh Dhami Switches to Zoho Mail

We’re deeply thankful, Shri. @pushkardhami 🙏🏽 Your trust means a lot to everyone at Zoho Workplace. We’ll keep working hard to make India proud. 🇮🇳 — Zoho Workplace (@ZohoWorkplace) October 8, 2025

N Biren Singh Also Switches to Zoho Mail

We’re honoured, Shri. @NBirenSingh 🙏🏽 Thank you for your support and it really means a lot to us! — Zoho Workplace (@ZohoWorkplace) October 8, 2025

Zoho Workplace Ensures Seamless Collaboration With Security You Can Trust

On the right track! 🚆 Zoho Workplace ensures seamless collaboration with security you can trust. https://t.co/Ka8slqwZJl — Zoho Workplace (@ZohoWorkplace) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Amit Shah). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)