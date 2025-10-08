Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, switched to Zoho Mail today, October 8. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amit Shah said that he has switched to Zoho Mail. "Kindly note the change in my email address," his post read. Besides Amit Shah, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Manipur CM N Biren Singh also switched to Zoho Mail. Zoho's official account, "Zoho Workplace," personally responded to each leader and thanked them for their trust. The development comes days after Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a switch to Zoho and endorsed it as a good platform for sharing documents, spreadsheets and presentations. "I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations," Vaishnaw said in his post last month. Zoho, a homegrown digital solution, has taken the nation by storm and is finding increasing acceptance among the leaders and netizens. HM Amit Shah Switches From Gmail to Zoho Mail After IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Encourages People To Adopt ‘Swadeshi’ Platforms.
Thank You for Your Trust in Us, Says Zoho Workplace
Thank you for your trust in us, Shri @AmitShah 🙏🏽
It’s inspiring to see national leadership embracing Indian innovation. 🇮🇳
The whole @Zoho team joins in gratitude.
— Zoho Workplace (@ZohoWorkplace) October 8, 2025
Pushkar Singh Dhami Switches to Zoho Mail
We’re deeply thankful, Shri. @pushkardhami 🙏🏽
Your trust means a lot to everyone at Zoho Workplace. We’ll keep working hard to make India proud. 🇮🇳
— Zoho Workplace (@ZohoWorkplace) October 8, 2025
N Biren Singh Also Switches to Zoho Mail
We’re honoured, Shri. @NBirenSingh 🙏🏽 Thank you for your support and it really means a lot to us!
— Zoho Workplace (@ZohoWorkplace) October 8, 2025
Zoho Workplace Ensures Seamless Collaboration With Security You Can Trust
On the right track! 🚆 Zoho Workplace ensures seamless collaboration with security you can trust. https://t.co/Ka8slqwZJl
— Zoho Workplace (@ZohoWorkplace) September 23, 2025
