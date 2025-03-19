New Delhi, March 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that he is not in his position with anyone's mercy but has earned it by winning elections seven times. Shah made the remarks during a discussion on the functioning of the Home Ministry in the Rajya Sabha. The debate turned heated when Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale raised questions about the CBI. In response, Shah clarified that the CBI does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry.

When Gokhale made a personal remark about him, Shah countered, saying, "I have not reached here with anyone's mercy or by opposing any ideology. There is no question of being afraid. I have won the elections seven times." During the debate, Shah reprimanded Gokhale for discussing matters beyond the Home Ministry's scope. "Perhaps he does not know that the CBI and other agencies he is mentioning do not come under the Home Ministry. If you want to discuss these subjects in detail, I am ready to respond," Shah said. 'Love for Bharat Unites Us All': Home Minister Amit Shah Gifts Guitar to Mizoram's Wonder Kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte After She Sings Vande Mataram in Aizawl (See Pics and Video).

Gokhale alleged that the CBI has registered 6,900 corruption cases, with 361 cases pending for over 20 years. His remarks prompted an uproar in the House as members of the ruling party and the opposition exchanged heated words. Addressing the allegations, Shah clarified that the pending CBI cases were filed on the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court in connection with election violence in West Bengal. "Violence occurred during elections in Bengal. We won more seats, but our supporters were murdered, and women were assaulted. When victims approached the High Court, a CBI inquiry was ordered," he explained.

Shah accused the Trinamool Congress of disregarding judicial authority. "You will not even listen to the High Court. The reason these cases are delayed is that there is not a single CBI special court in West Bengal," he added. Amid the tense exchange, Leader of the Upper House J.P. Nadda demanded that Gokhale apologise and retract his personal comments against Shah. "If he does not withdraw his statement, it should be expunged from the records," Nadda said. ‘Bade Miyan and Chote Myian Looted Delhi’: Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia; Says ‘AAP Gave Only Garbage, Toxic Water’ (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Responds to Saket Gokhale's Speech

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar directed Gokhale to withdraw his remarks. When the Trinamool MP refused, the Chair ordered the comments to be removed from the official records. The ruling party also took exception to other statements made by Gokhale. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Trinamool MP's tone, stating, "We are open to suggestions, but such personal attacks lower the dignity of the Rajya Sabha."

