Home Minister Amit Shah shared a heartwarming video and picture on X (formerly Twitter) and said that he gifted a guitar to Mizoram's wonder kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte. In his post, Amit Shah said that he was deeply moved after listening to Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte singing Vande Mataram in Aizawl today, March 15. "The seven-year-old's love for Bharat Mata poured out into her song, making listening to her a mesmerizing experience," his post read. Shah also said that he blessed Esther for a brilliant future ahead. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Mizoram Governor VK Singh in Aizawl.

Amit Shah Gifts Guitar to Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte

Love for Bharat unites us all. Deeply moved to listen to Mizoram's wonder kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, singing Vande Mataram in Aizawl today. The seven-year-old's love for Bharat Mata poured out into her song, making listening to her a mesmerizing experience. Gifted her a… pic.twitter.com/7CLOKjkQ9y — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 15, 2025

