New Delhi, February 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said states having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years, but Delhi has been left behind because the AAP keeps making excuses and fighting with the Centre. Addressing a public meeting in Jangpura in south Delhi, Shah dubbed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia as "bade miyan and chote myian" who have looted Delhi.

Shah said Sisodia, who is fighting elections from the Jangpura Assembly seat, is the only education minister in the country who went to jail in a liquor scam. "States having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years. Delhi has been left behind, they keep fighting with the Centre. They have been making excuses for 10 years while acting like cry babies," Shah said.

Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Kejriwal lied to the people of Delhi and gave only garbage, toxic water and corruption to the national capital, he said. "Bade miyan and chote miyan" looted Delhi after making false promises. They are both going to lose the elections," the senior BJP leader said. The BJP is the only party which can transform Delhi into a world class capital city, he said. Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.