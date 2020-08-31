New Delhi, August 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday after over 10 days of him being admitted for post-coronavirus care.

Shah had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 2 and had announced on August 14 that he has tested negative. He was under home isolation after being discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was then admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of fatigue and body aches. Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Hospital.

When Shah was diagnosed with COVID-19, he took to Twitter to inform people about it. Even though he was stable, but Shah informed that on the advice of the doctors, he was getting admitted for treatment. He further urged people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday, Shah congratulated Indian chess player for winning gold for the country in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad. India scored a joint victory alongside Russia in the FIDE online Chess Olympiad.

