New Delhi, August 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Amit Shah has now been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He took to Twitter to inform about his health. The Union Home Minister said that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 but his health is stable now. Amit Shah Health: Home Minister Quashes Rumours of Him Being Unwell, Asks People Not to Indulge in Spreading Misinformation.

The Union Home in a tweet stated that he got himself tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus. Shah added that he was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. He also asked people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and to go into home isolation.

Tweet by Amit Shah:

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

After the news surfaced, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders wished for speedy recovery of the Union Home Minister. Last month, Shah held series of meeting the Delhi government to bring COVID-19 situation under control in the national capital. Shah was also one of the invitees of the Ayodhya Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan which is scheduled to take place on August 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).