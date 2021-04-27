Srikakulam, April 27: Unable to find an ambulance, a family was forced to carry dead relative's body on a motorcycle for cremation. The shocking incident took place in Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam district yesterday. The deceased, a 50-year-old woman, was a residence of Mandasa Mandal village in Srikakulam. Woman Sub Inspector Carries Elderly Man's Dead Body on Shoulders for 2 KM, Performs His Last Rites in Andhra's Srikakulam (Watch Video).

The woman had COVID-19 symptoms and got tested. While the family was waiting for the test results, her condition worsened on Monday. She was rushed to a hospital where she breathed her last, India Today reported. It was not confirmed whether she had died of COVID-19. After her death, the family for waiting for an ambulance or any other vehicle to transport her body.

Unable to Find Ambulance, Family Carries Dead Body on Motorcycle:

At a time when fear of #COVIDSecondWave grips #Srikakulam dist, a family was forced to shift the body of a 50 yr old woman on a bike after their attempts to arrange #ambulance to take her back to their hamlet, failed on Monday. She was waiting for test results. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/7aO79Yk501 — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) April 26, 2021

As their wait for an ambulance was getting longer, the family decided to ferry the woman's body on a bike. Eventually, the deceased woman's son and her son-in-law took her dead body to their village for cremation on a bike. Here it may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government had last year flagged a huge fleet of 1088 ambulances and 104 mobile medical units.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported a lower daily tally of 9,881 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths, a day after registering its highest daily spike of 12,634 cases and 69 deaths on Sunday. The new infections took the state's cumulative tally from 10,33,560 to 10,43,441. The death toll stood at 7,736.

