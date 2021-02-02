Amaravati, February 2: A woman Sub-Inspector in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district carried a dead body of an elderly man for around 2 kilometres to perform his last rites after the locals refused to help. K. Sirisha of Kasibugga Police Station is being applauded for her gesture after the video showing her carrying the body of the deceased went viral.Hyderabad Traffic Constable Runs 2 km to Clear Traffic Jam to Make Way for Ambulance, Earns Praise After Video Goes Viral.

As per reports, K. Sirisha on Monday was informed about an unclaimed dead body lying in the fields. Following which she rushed to the spot to inspect it. She reportedly asked the locals to perform the last rites of the deceased but they refused. Woman Sub-Inspector then herself carried the dead body to the burial ground and performed the last rites. Mumbai Police Finds 1-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Within 48 Hours, Emotional Reunion With Mother Leaves Every One Teary-Eyed (Watch Video).

Watch the Video Here:

AP Police cares: DGP Gautam Sawang lauds the humanitarian gesture of a Woman SI, K.Sirisha of Kasibugga PS, @POLICESRIKAKULM as she carried the unknown dead body for 2 km from Adavi Kothur on her shoulders & helped in performing his last rites.#WomanPolice #HumaneGesture pic.twitter.com/QPVRijz97Z — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) February 1, 2021

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar and Director General of Police Gautam Sawan lauded the humanity displayed by K. Sirisha . Her kind act is being highly appreciated and applauded by people.

