Animal Cruelty in Gujarat: Man Beats Several Puppies, Throws Dog From 2nd Floor in Jamnagar

A man has been arrested in Gujarat's Jamnagar district after allegedly beating several puppies and throwing a dog from the second floor of an apartment building, police said. The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked outrage among animal welfare advocates and residents. According to police, the incident took place in Jamnagar, where the accused was allegedly seen assaulting puppies before hurling a dog from the second floor of a residential building, as reported by TOI. After the video surfaced online, the City B-Division Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation.

Authorities subsequently arrested the accused and initiated legal proceedings under relevant provisions related to animal cruelty. Police have not disclosed further details about the motive behind the alleged act. Animal Cruelty in Rajkot: Dog Beaten Mercilessly With Sticks in Gujarat, 2 Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The incident has renewed concerns about the treatment of stray and community animals in urban areas. Animal welfare activists have called for stricter enforcement of laws designed to prevent cruelty against animals and for greater public awareness regarding animal protection.

Videos of the alleged abuse circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting demands for swift action from authorities. The case has drawn attention from animal rights groups, which have urged stronger penalties in cases involving deliberate harm to animals. Animal Abuse Caught on Camera: Stray Dog Beaten to Death in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The Jamnagar incident is the latest in a series of reported animal cruelty cases in Gujarat. In recent months, police in Rajkot registered cases involving the alleged beating of stray dogs, including incidents that were also recorded on video and shared online.

Animal welfare organizations have repeatedly emphasized the need for timely intervention and stricter enforcement of existing laws to deter such offences and ensure the protection of community animals. Police said the investigation is continuing and further action will be taken based on the findings. Officials have urged residents to report cases of animal abuse and cooperate with authorities in ensuring the welfare and safety of animals in their communities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).