A case of alleged animal cruelty has been reported from Rajkot, where two men were seen beating a dog tied outside a house. The incident, captured on CCTV near Madhapar Chokdi on Friday, has led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) at Munjka Police Station. Police said the dog, which sustained injuries, is currently stable and undergoing treatment. The video, widely shared on social media platforms, shows two men repeatedly striking a dog with sticks while it remained tied to a gate. The animal is seen unable to escape and writhing in pain during the assault.

Partway through the incident, two women approach the men and attempt to intervene by snatching the sticks. Following their intervention, the men stop the assault and leave the scene. Animal Abuse Caught on Camera: Stray Dog Beaten to Death in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Viral Video Shows Dog Being Beaten Mercilessly With Sticks in Rajkot

This is heartbreaking : CCTV footage of a Dog being beaten to death by two men. The footage is from Jamnagar Road, Rajkot, Gujrat.🥺#Heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/IueGMmrKGP — 🅳🅴🆅🔱🇮🇳 (@poetic_warrior_) April 25, 2026

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

Police confirmed that an FIR has been lodged at Munjka Police Station based on the complaint and video evidence. Officials said they are working to identify and take action against the accused individuals. Authorities are also examining the CCTV footage and gathering statements from witnesses to establish the sequence of events. Animal Cruelty in Gujarat: 2 Men Beat Crocodile to Death With Stick in Vadodara, Arrested; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Condition of the Animal

According to initial information, the injured dog has received medical attention and is currently in stable condition. Animal care providers are monitoring its recovery.

The video has circulated widely online, drawing criticism from users and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws. Incidents of cruelty toward animals continue to raise concerns among activists and residents, with demands for prompt legal action and preventive measures.

Under Indian law, acts of cruelty against animals are punishable under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police said appropriate sections have been invoked and further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying the accused and ensuring accountability. Further updates are expected as the case progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).