A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has surfaced from Gali Number 3, Shiv Vihar in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, where a group of individuals brutally beat a stray dog to death. The shocking act was reportedly caught on camera, triggering widespread outrage among animal lovers and residents of the area. According to eyewitnesses, the voiceless animal was mercilessly thrashed by a group of people, ultimately leading to its death. The visuals of the incident have gone viral, prompting calls for strict action. Many are demanding that the culprits be immediately arrested and face stringent punishment. Locals have urged the Delhi Police to swiftly identify and nab those responsible. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Chennai: Army Personnel Accused of Beating Stray Dog to Death at Pallavaram Camp; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Stray Dog Beaten to Death in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar

दिल्ली के करावाल नगर इलाके मे कुछ घटिया लोगो ने एक बेजुबान को मार मार के हत्या कर दी , दिल्ली पुलिस जल्द से जल्द पकड़े ओर इनका encounter करे , किसी को भी हक नही है बेजुबान को मारने का Location - gali number 3 , Shiv vihar , karawal nagar , delhi 110094 @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/7FsZl93jdY — Help Voiceless Animals (@shubham43264499) April 15, 2025

