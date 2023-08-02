Mumbai, August 2: Anju Thomas, the lady who reportedly married her Pakistani friend across the border after converting to Islam, told her husband over the phone that she would also be taking their two children to the bordering nation. Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas told the media on Tuesday that she called her Rajasthan-based spouse Arvind Meena and made the demand.

She is currently threatening my son-in-law. The children must be transported to Pakistan, she told him over the phone, Gaya Prasad claimed. She claimed ownership of the kids and authority over them, he added. Gaya Prasad continued by saying that since Anju left her house and moved to Pakistan, she is dead for him. Anju Rafael-Nasrullah Case: 'This Is Cheating', Says Husband of Indian Woman Who Went To Meet 'Facebook Friend' in Pakistan; Urges Government To Let Her Come Back (Watch Videos).

Police Currently Monitoring the Thomas Family

However, on the advice of MP home minister Narottam Mishra, Gwalior police have opened a detailed probe into the Thomas family. In Tekanpur's Bona village, the police on Tuesday called Anju's father for questioning. Additionally, the police have confiscated all of Anju's and her father's papers. Anju's entire family is reportedly being watched by the police, according to Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel. Anju-Nasrullah Pre-Wedding Photoshoot: Videos of Indian Woman Enjoying Scenery With Lover in Pakistan Go Viral.

All of Anju's family's paperwork is being reviewed, according to SP Chandel. Investigations are also being carried out, along with a review of Anju and her family's call records. In addition, a team is being assembled to look into the background and locations of Anju's family. Notably, Anju claimed in a video call with her father that the rumours about her marriage to Nasrullah were untrue and unfounded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2023 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).