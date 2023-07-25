A video of Anju and Nasrullah's pre-wedding photoshoot is going viral on social media. The development comes as Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan, married her Facebook friend on Tuesday after converting to Islam. Anju also changed her name to Fatima after converting to Islam. Multiple videos showing Anju and Nasrullah creating memories during their pre-wedding shoot in Pakistan have taken the internet by storm. The 34-year-old Indian woman was staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The two became friends on Facebook in 2019 and later tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge amid tight security. Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Mother of Two Children Anju Becomes Fatima, Weds Her Pakistani Facebook Friend After Converting to Islam.

Anju and Nasrullah's Pre-Wedding Photoshoot in Pakistan

Photoshoot of Anju and Nasrullah in Pakistan

