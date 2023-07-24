Arvind Kumar, the husband of Anju, who mysteriously travelled to Pakistan, expressed his shock and dismay, saying, "This is cheating." Anju had informed him that she was visiting a friend in Jaipur, but a voice call revealed she was in Lahore with a 'Facebook friend.' Arvind is perplexed about how she managed to get the visa and documents without his knowledge. He refrained from filing a police complaint but plans to discuss the situation with their children upon her return. Urging the government, Arvind appeals for her safe return if she possesses all legal documents. Anju Rafael-Nasrullah 'Love Story': Married Indian Woman Crosses Border To Meet 'Facebook Friend' in Pakistan.

'This is Cheating', Claims Husband of Anju