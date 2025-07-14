Mumbai, July 14: Archita Phukan (Amira Ishtara), an Instagram influencer who is believed to hail from Assam, recently made headlines after her photos with popular American porn star Kendra Lust went viral. Amira Ishtara, aka Babydoll Archi, has become the talk of the town, with many questioning if she is real or an AI-generated model. The question comes as multiple videos and photos appearing online showed Archita Phukan in objectionable positions with men. However, the latest development in the Archita Phukan defamation case revealed that "Babydoll Archi" was targeted with an AI-generated deepfake by her former boyfriend, as the police unearthed a revenge porn angle.

It is also learnt that Amira Ishtara (Archita Phukan) aka Babydoll Archi was deliberately targeted with an Artificial Intelligence-generated deepfake, reports India Today. The Dibrugarh Police recently arrested Archita Phukan's ex-boyfriend, Pratim Bora, for allegedly circulating morphed and explicit photos of her on social media. During the investigation, cops found that Bora had allegedly launched a vicious campaign to defame Archita Phukan. They learnt that Amira Ishtara's ex-boyfriend superimposed her face onto pornographic photos using advanced photo manipulation tools to defame her. Is Archita Phukan AI-Generated Model? Is Amira Ishtara Viral Video Original? Who Is Babydoll Archi? Know All About Assam-Based Influencer.

Bora is accused of doctoring visuals, which allegedly and falsely claimed that Phukan was involved in adult content and even showed her living in the United States. The doctored content which were widely shared on social media led to public outrage in Assam. Debunking the misinformation going viral on social media, police confirmed that Archita Phukan is not linked to any pornographic content, nor is she residing abroad. Officials said that the false content was created by her former boyfriend, Bora, to defame her and was spread deliberately with the intention of tarnishing her reputation following the couple's fallout.

Notably, the incident came to light after Amira Ishtara, aka Babydoll Archi, approached the police and lodged a complaint after she found the defamatory material online. Acting on her complaint, the police sprang into action and traced the digital trail to Pratim Bora, Ishtara's former boyfriend, who has now been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. "The case exposes the dark underbelly of digital harassment and revenge porn," a senior police official said. Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Friend Himaanshika Singh Alleges Years of Control and Abuse, Accuses National-Level Tennis Player's Parents of Shaming Her for ‘Wearing Shorts and Talking to Boys’ (Watch Videos).

While Bora is in police custody, the police have warned people against forwarding, sharing, or even engaging with such malicious and unverified content on social media. Meanwhile, Archita Phukan made an appeal for privacy and justice while expressing gratitude towards the authorities for restoring her dignity.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).