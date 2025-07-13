Radhika Yadav’s close friend and fellow tennis player, Himaanshika Singh, has come forward with harrowing allegations against Radhika’s parents, accusing them of years of control and abuse. Speaking emotionally in a video posted on Instagram, Himaanshika said, "My best friend Radhika was murdered by her own father. He shot her five times. Four bullets hit her. He’d made her life miserable for years with his controlling, constant criticism." Radhika Yadav was fatally shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram. Himaanshika accused Radhika's parents of shaming her for "wearing shorts and talking to boy" and said the 25-year-old national-level player was punished for simply trying to live on her own terms. Himaanshika also revealed the murder was premeditated, claiming the father planned it over three days and was influenced by friends jealous of Radhika’s independence. Rejecting rumours of communal motives, she said, "She was isolated. Her home was not a place of freedom." Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Did the National-Level Tennis Player Want To Join Films? Her Music Video Collaborator Inam-Ul-Haq Speaks Out (Watch Video).

‘She Was Shot for Wearing Shorts’: Friend on Radhika Yadav’s Death

Radhika Yadav’s Friend: ‘He Planned Her Murder’

