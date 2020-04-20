Arunachal Pradesh Hunters Kill King Cobra Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Arunachal Pradesh Hunters (Photo Credits: Video screengrab)

Guwahati, April 20: In a shocking video, a group of hunters was seen with a 12-feet long King Cobra that they killed in Arunachal Pradesh. The video has been widely shared on social media and it can be seen, that three men standing with the carcass of the snake on their shoulders. Children in Bihar's Jehanabad 'Eating Frogs' to Address Hunger Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

"So we went to the jungle looking for something, and found this (the King Cobra)," one of them was reported as saying by NDTV. A relevant case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been filed against them, and all the accused are currently on the run.

While reports had earlier claimed that they killed and consumed the snake due to lack of food, the Arunachal administration clarified that there is no food shortage in the state.

"There is no shortage of rice in AP. The state has at least three months stock at all places and is providing free ration to those who lost their livelihood. Around 20000 people have been provided free ration till date," said a clarification issued by the public relations department of the Arunachal government.

Here's the video that is going viral on social media:

The men after killing the venomous snake made elaborate arrangements for the feast and laid banana leaves to slice and clean the meat. The killing of King Cobra is an offence that cannot be granted bail. The state is also home to a large number of endangered species.

In another video that went viral on the internet, a group of children in Jehanabad were seen on video eating frogs. The minors, appearing in the clip, said they were forced to address their hunger by consuming the amphibian as the food stock at their houses were exhausted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Jehanabad District Magistrate conducted a preliminary inquiry and found there was adequate food stock at their home.