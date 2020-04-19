Children in Bihar's Jehanabad 'Eating Frogs' to Address Hunger Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Children eating frogs in Jehanabad | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Patna April 19: Another set of visuals which captured the lockdown desperation emerged from Bihar, where a group of children in Jehanabad were seen on video eating frogs. The minors, while speaking to reporters, said they were forced to address their hunger by consuming the amphibian as the foodstock at their houses were exhausted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Bihar Medical Apathy: No Ambulance Available, Jehanabad Woman Walks With 3-Year-Old in Arms, Infant Dies.

The child, who identified himself as Abhishek Kumar while speaking to News24, said their is no livelihood available for their parents. "There is no rice or any other food item at our homes. Bihar is under lockdown. How can we buy food?" the kid was heard as saying. Assam Police Launch 'Food For All' Scheme to Distribute Meals Among Poor and Needy People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The child claimed that he along with his mates were regular school attendees till the lockdown was imposed across the nation. Until a few days back, the families had adequate food stock but the shutdown has deal a lethal blow on several poor households across the state.

Watch Video of Children in Bihar Eating Frogs Amid Lockdown

Jehanabad houses some of the most backward pockets of Bihar. The district is also home to the Mahadalit community, on whose upliftment Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has placed special emphasis over his past three terms. Reports claimed that households in Bihar's socio-economic backward belts are running out of cash and food stock due to the embargo placed on economic activities since March 25.

The lockdown across India was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3. The announcement was issued on April 14, the day when the incumbent phase of restrictions were scheduled to end. The extension was necessitated to reduce infections and save lives, Modi had said, adding that areas with low number of cases would be allowed to resume certain economic activities from April 20.