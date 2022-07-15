Itanagar, July 15: The District Administration of the Naharlagun sub-division has ordered the restaurant owners to remove the word “beef” from the signboards. The order was issued on July 13 which said the decision was taken based on the “secular spirit” of the Constitution.

Tamo Dada, the executive magistrate of Naharlagun, said that “Such open display of the word ‘beef’ on the signboards of such hotels and restaurants may hurt the sentiments of some sections of the community, and may create animosity between different groups.” According to the order, all restaurants shall remove the signboards by July 18. If a restaurant or eatery fails to comply with the order, then a fine of Rs. 2,000 will be imposed and their trading license will be cancelled. Assam Shocker: Headmistress Sent to Jail for Bringing Cooked Beef to School in Goalpara.

Dada said that a verbal complaint was received from a group of people stating that such signboards hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. "The people should not get confused with the order as there is no ban on beef consumption," he further added.

The order was issued under provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

