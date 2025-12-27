Itanagar, December 26: The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles on Friday successfully validated the helicopter insertion of troops at Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, officials said, highlighting enhanced operational preparedness in the remote border area. Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that as part of a joint exercise between Assam Rifles and the Indian Army, a swift heli-borne insertion of troops was successfully undertaken in the strategically significant Vijaynagar Salient on Friday.

He said that the exercise was aimed at validating rapid troop insertion capabilities and enhancing operational orientation in challenging and remote terrain. Indian Army Social Media Guidelines: New Rules for WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Telegram and More Explained.

. @official_dgar (Assam Rifles) & @adgpi (Army) Validate Heli Insertion of Troops at Vijaynagar, Changlang Dist. in #Arunachal Pradesh. -exercise was aimed at validating rapid troop insertion capabilities & enhancing operational orientation in challenging & remote terrain pic.twitter.com/xf4gdyN8TG — sandeep bol (@SandeepBol) December 26, 2025

According to Lt Col Rawat the carefully planned activity demonstrated the ability of the forces to swiftly induct acclimatized troops into a simulated operational area, reflecting preparedness to respond effectively to emerging security challenges.

Emphasis was laid on speed, coordination and precision, ensuring seamless execution under realistic conditions, he stated. “The troops displayed a high degree of professionalism, adaptability and combat readiness during the exercise,” the spokesman said. The joint drill significantly enhanced operational reach and reinforced inter-force synergy, highlighting the robust coordination and mutual understanding between Assam Rifles and the Indian Army. Vijay Diwas 2025: Indian Army Shares Video Showing the ‘Eternal’ Story Behind India’s Defining Victory of 1971 War.

Such exercises play a vital role in refining standard operating procedures, improving interoperability and strengthening collective response mechanisms in strategically sensitive regions, Lt Col Rawat stated.

Changlang District covered with picturesque hills lies in the southeastern corner of Arunachal Pradesh, is the easternmost part of India, having an international boundary with Myanmar.

In another development, the Army organised a Christmas celebration in the hills of Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi District on Thursday. Lt Col Rawat said that the serene hills of Menchuka resonated with the spirit of Christmas as teachers from St. Francis de Sales (SFS) College, Aalo undertook a meaningful journey of faith, culture and community bonding facilitated by the Indian Army.

Set against the pristine Himalayan landscape, the initiative reflected the Army's enduring commitment to nurturing harmony, mutual respect and people-centric engagement in remote frontier regions under Operation Sadbhavna.

The day began with a warm festive ambience at the Menchuka market, where seasonal decorations and local interactions set the tone for celebration.

The group thereafter proceeded to the local Church, where prayers and hymns marked a solemn observance of Christmas, reinforcing values of peace, compassion and unity. Continuing the journey, visits to local Gompas added a profound cultural dimension, symbolising coexistence, tolerance and shared heritage unique to the region.

Moments of quiet reflection and interaction throughout the day fostered deeper understanding between the visiting teachers, local residents and the Indian Army personnel facilitating the programme.

The experience not only celebrated Christmas in its true spirit but also highlighted the role of the Indian Army as a bridge between communities, cultures and faiths in far-flung border areas.

The defence spokesman said that the initiative underscored the Army’s holistic approach to nation-building, beyond security, by promoting cultural integration, emotional connect and trust with the local populace.

By enabling such engagements, the Indian Army continues to strengthen social bonds and reinforce the message that development, harmony and human values remain central to its presence in the frontier regions. As Christmas was celebrated where faith meets the frontiers, the event left behind lasting impressions of warmth, goodwill and shared joy, reaffirming that unity and compassion remain the strongest foundations of national integration, Lt Col Rawat stated.

