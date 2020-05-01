Asha Worker in MP's Tikamgarh Allegedly Attacked With Slippers, Hair Pulled As She Goes to Carry Out Medical Check-up, Accused Arrested

Asha worker attacked in Madhya Pradesh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh, May 1:An Asha worker was allegedly attacked on April 29 by a man in Nargunda village of Tikamgarh when she along with team had gone to carry out medical checkup amid the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to an ANI update, Ramdevi Ahirwar, a worker said, "He hit me with his slipper, pulled my hair and pushed me."

M Farroqui, Station House Officer, Rural Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh has informed that the accused Rajendra Ahirwar has been arrested for attacking and misbehaving with the Asha worker. There have been several incidents of violence against the medical workers amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Madhya Pradesh: ASHA Workers Assaulted in Vinoba Nagar Amid COVID-19 Survey For Taking Video of Men Fighting.

Asha Worker attacked, tweet shared by ANI:

Accused, Rajendra Ahirwar has been arrested for attacking and misbehaving with the Asha worker in Nargunda village when she along with a medical team had gone to carry out medical checkup in the village: M Farroqui, Station House Officer, Rural Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh (30.4) https://t.co/b0MEWuofbC pic.twitter.com/EwLoTJWBbx — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

In a similar incident, three women Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers were allegedly assaulted by a man in Madhya Pradesh while they were conducting a survey on COVID-19. The men were fighting and thought that the workers have recorded the incident and will send it to the police. Soon after the incident, a man snatched an ASHA worker's phone and threw it away. A worker had also received a minor injury on her forehead.

According to the latest numbers, the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 35,000-mark on Friday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death count, according to the government data, is 1,147.