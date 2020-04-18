Madhya Pradesh: ASHA Workers Assaulted in Vinoba Nagar Amid COVID-19 Survey For Taking Video of Men Fighting

COVID-19 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, April 18: In a tragic incident, three women Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers were allegedly assaulted by a man in Madhya Pradesh while they were conducting a survey on COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in Vinoba Nagar on Saturday when the workers had visited the place for a survey. Vinod Dixit, SHO, Indore was quoted by ANI saying that the men were fighting and thought that the workers have recorded the incident and will send it to the police.

Soon after the incident, a man snatched an ASHA worker's phone and threw it away. Reports inform that a worker has also received a minor injury on her forehead and is currently undergoing treatment. Dixit stated that an FIR has been registered in the case. A police constable was seen dressed up as 'Yamraj', the God of death, appealing people to 'stay at home' during the COVID-19 lockdown in Indore. Doctors and Nurses Testing and Treating COVID-19 Patients Attacked by Mobs in Delhi, Indore and Other Cities.

Here's the tweet:

Following this, a man snatched a worker's phone and threw it away. A worker has also received a minor injury on her forehead. Her medical is being performed. FIR has been registered in the case: Vinod Dixit, Station House Officer, Indore #COVID19 #MadhyaPradesh — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

In Madhya Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh surged to 1,310 including 69 deaths, said State Health Department on Friday. W 50 new COVID-19 cases reported on April 18, the total number of coronavirus positive patients reached 892 in Indore alone."50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on April 17. Total positive cases in the district stand at 892," said Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.