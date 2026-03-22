Mumbai, March 22: Following the arrest of retired Navy officer and self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, new testimonies from victims have emerged, detailing a pattern of s*xual exploitation and psychological manipulation. Kharat, who operated under the "Captain" persona, was taken into custody by the Nashik Police after several explicit videos surfaced on social media, sparking public outrage and leading to formal criminal complaints.

Pattern of Exploitation and Intimidation Revealed

According to police statements and survivor testimonies, Kharat allegedly used his military background and claims of spiritual authority to gain the trust of women and their families. One victim, whose statement was recorded over the weekend, described how Kharat would isolate individuals under the guise of "spiritual cleansing" or providing life guidance. ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Obscene Clip Surfaces Following Self-Styled Godman’s Arrest in Nashik.

The victim revealed that Kharat allegedly recorded private encounters without consent, later using the footage as a tool for blackmail. This tactic reportedly prevented many women from coming forward sooner, as they feared social repercussions and potential threats from the accused. One video of the victim going viral on social media shows her narrating the accused's modus operandi. The victim said that she was asked to latch the door after she entered Ashok Kharat's cabin.

Victim Reveals How Ashok Kharat S*xually Assaulted Women

#Captain_File “I was Krishna in my previous birth and you were my Radha…⁰Now in this life, dedicate yourself completely to me!” Whispering such words into the ears of women, the so-called godman Captain Ashok Kharat is alleged to have deceived and exploited women, according to… pic.twitter.com/GaYyXRfMbL — Anilkumar Gitte-INC (@TheAnilkumarG94) March 21, 2026

The victim further said that the self-styled godman gave her water to drink, which was salty and bitter in taste. She also added that the accused asked her to place a glass of water on her head and stand, which she did. The victim further claimed that the accused switched off all the lights in the cabin and, in her ears, told her that he is an avatar of Lord Krishna and that she is his Radha. The woman also stated that the accused forced himself on her and raped her.

Ashok Kharat's Arrest and Forensic Evidence

The investigation has gained significant momentum after several videos involving Kharat went viral, reaching law enforcement agencies in Maharashtra. The Nashik Police subsequently conducted a raid on his premises, seizing electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, which are currently being analysed by forensic experts. Kharat faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including s*xual assault and criminal intimidation. Authorities have confirmed that the digital evidence recovered appears to corroborate the survivors' accounts, indicating that the misconduct spanned several years.

Accused Is Retired Commander of the Indian Navy

Ashok Kharat, a retired Commander from the Indian Navy, had built a following in parts of Maharashtra by blending military discipline with spiritual teachings. He often held sessions where he offered advice on personal and professional matters, leveraging his "Captain" title to establish a sense of legitimacy. However, the recent leaks have dismantled this public image. Local activists and community leaders have called for a thorough investigation into whether Kharat had any accomplices who assisted in the recording or distribution of the explicit material. Viral Video Link Traps of ‘Ashok Kharat’, ’19 Minute 34 Second’, ‘Smriti Jain’, and ‘The Pinay Gold Medalist’: Fact vs. Fiction.

Police Call for More Survivors to Come Forward

The Nashik Police have established a dedicated unit to handle inquiries related to this case, ensuring the anonymity of any further complainants. Senior officials stated that they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported their experiences due to the sensitive nature of the crimes. They have assured that justice will be served to all who have been harmed.

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Anilkumar Gitte), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).