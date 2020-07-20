Mumbai, July 20: Maharashtra Minister and senior Congress leader from Mumbai Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19.

Shaikh, 47, is a three-time MLA from Malad West, and holds the textiles, fisheries and ports folios, besides being the Guardian Minister of Mumbai City.

"This is to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-10. I am currently asymptomatic and isolating myself," Shaikh said in an early-morning tweet

He also urged people to have come in close contact with him to get tested as a precaution. Chetan Chauhan, Former Indian Cricketer and UP Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

"I will continue to work from home to serve people of my state," he said.

Shaikh is the fourth cabinet member of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ministry to get infected in past 4 months.

The first was Nationalist Congress Party's Jitendra Awhad in April, followed by Congress' Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde also of NCP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).