Assam, February 14: In a horrifying incident, a 60-year-old man with mental illness allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old girl to death in front of her parents in Cachar district on Sunday. The accused attempted to flee but was held by locals who then handed him over to police.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the incident took place at 4:30 pm on Sunday in Shyamacharanpur village. The parents of the girl said that they were at their residence when the accused suddenly rushed into the house and snatched the girl from her mother. He threw the girl on the ground and started stabbing her with a sharp object. The parents of the girl jumped over to save her but it was already late. Mumbai: Mentally Ill Man Bites Off Constable's Finger After He Stops Him from Roaming Naked.

The parents of the girl rushed her to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals but the doctors on duty declared her dead. Following the incident, an angry mob burnt the shack of the accused, however, they did not hurt him physically. The accused has already been arrested and he will be produced before the court on Monday, SP Ramandeep Kaur said. Mumbai Shocker: 89-Year-Old Retired Armyman Kills Ailing Wife, Mentally Challenged Daughter.

Reportedly, the accused was arrested for stabbing an old woman to death a few years ago and had served jail time. However, his period of punishment was reduced considering his mental condition.

