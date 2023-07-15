Guwahati, July 15: An armed branch inspector was suspended for allegedly sending vulgar text messages to a college girl in Tezpur, officials said on Saturday. According to a police complaint, the victim received inappropriate text messages from the accused, Lohit Rajbongshi, and as a result, a FIR was filed at the Kacharigaon police station in Tezpur.

As per the victim’s accusation against Rajbongshi, the officer used to send the girl explicit texts, which lead the girl to file a complaint against the officer. On Friday, a video of the cop being reprimanded by the community went viral on social media, forcing him to apologise to the victim girl. Assam Flood Situation Worsens, over One Lakh Affected.

While saying that no deviant behaviour by a cop will be permitted, Assam DGP G.P. Singh reiterated the firm attitude taken by the police department with regards to upholding discipline in the force.

He said that Rajbongshi was suspended and that a departmental inquiry had been ordered. Both actions would take seven working days to complete. He also promised that after the investigation is through, the cop would face harsh punishment. Assam Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Slum in Tinsukia, 16 Houses Gutted.

Singh wrote on twitter: “Reference incident of objectionable text message to a woman by a policeman in Tezpur - Armed Branch Inspector Lohit Rajbongshi has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry ordered to be completed in seven working days after which strongest appropriate action shall be taken. No deviant behaviour by a Cop would be brushed under the carpet.”

