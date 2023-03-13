Mumbai, March 13: The Assam police on Sunday arrested four people including a woman for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in Guwahati. Cops said that they arrested three men and one woman who reportedly physically assaulted a four-month-pregnant woman, her husband, and her mother-in-law in the Jorhat district.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place last Wednesday on the second day of Holi. The accused have been identified as Angshuman Dutta, Babu Phukan, San Phukan, and Ananya Bora. In his complaint, the pregnant woman's husband Kirti Kamal Bordoloi said that he and his family were assaulted by the accused, who were in an inebriated condition. Guwahati Shocker: Wife Kills Husband and Mother-in-Law in Noonmati, Stores Body Parts in Freezer, Arrested.

Complainant Says Accused Did Not Give Way Despite Honking:

Cops said that the four accused assaulted the pregnant woman and her family in front of their apartment after an argument broke out between them over honking. The complainant said that the four accused did not give way to his vehicle despite honking several times. Later, the four accused got involved in a heated argument and even went on to assault the complainant, his wife, and mother.

Talking about the incident Jorhat SP Mohan Lal Meena said, "The accused have been identified and detained on Sunday after analysis of the CCTV footage of that evening." Meena said that the accused were arrested after being questioned. However, the cops are yet to verify the complainant's claim that the accused were drunk when the incident took place. Assam: Man Marries Dead Girlfriend in Guwahati, Pledges Not to Marry All His Life (Watch Video).

While the woman and her family were assaulted, Meean clarified about the pregnant woman's health condition and said, "She is fine as of now. She did not suffer any serious injury."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).