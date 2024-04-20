Guwahati, April 20: Boys outshone girls in the class 10 board examinations in Assam, results of which were declared on Saturday. The overall pass percentage in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSCL) examination held in February-March this year was 75.7 per cent, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) said. The total percentage was an improvement over the last two years, with the pass percentages in 2022 and 2023 being 56.4 per cent and 72.6 per cent respectively.

A total of 4,19,078 students, comprising 1,87,904 boys, 2,31,164 girls and 10 transgenders, had appeared in the examination. The pass percentage among boys was 77.3 per cent, girls 74.4 per cent and transgenders 80 per cent. Chirang district had the highest pass percentage at 91.2 per cent, while the lowest of 60.9 per cent was in Udalguri district. The SEBA also announced the top three rank holders, with three students sharing the third position.

Anurag Doloi of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School topped the list, scoring 593 marks out of total 600.m Jharna Saikia of Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Biswanath Chariali, bagged the second position with 590 marks. The third rank was shared by Manish Pratim Saikia of Island Academy, Majuli, Bedanta Choudhury of Stella Maris School, Sarupeta, and Devashree Kashyap of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon, scoring 588 marks.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated those who cleared the exam, while urging those who did not fare as expected to continue working harder. "Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their HSLC exam this year. I wish you all the best for a bright future ahead," he wrote on X. "For those who aren't happy with the results, I want to tell them - one exam is NEVER a make or break exam. Life will always give you several more chances. Identify the numerous talents you are bestowed with and keep working hard! You will go places," Sarma added.