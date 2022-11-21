A viral video has surfaced on social media which shows the heart-breaking marriage of a youth with his long-time girlfriend who died of illness in a private hospital in Guwahati in Assam on Friday. The man even pledged in that he will not marry anyone else ever. The viral video shows the 27-year-old youth identified as Bitupan Tamuli smearing vermillion on the forehead and cheeks of the girl as it is done in real weddings. The youth even put a garland around the neck of the girl lying down on the floor and himself wore one as well marking the ritual to complete the process of marriage. Love Knows No Boundary: British Nurse Meets Indian Man on Social Media, Marries Him in Agra

Watch Viral Video:

