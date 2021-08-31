Aurangabad, August 31: Police in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra recently arrested a 26-year-old quack for allegedly of botching up a 38-year-old man's piles surgery. The accused quack was identified as Nayan Dhali. On Monday, he was produced before a court which sent him to two-day police custody. The complaint was lodged by a resident of CIDCO area who accused Dhali of physical, mental and financial harassment. Noida Shocker: Woman Dies After 3 Surgeries by Alleged Quacks, Case Registered.

The complainant alleged that Dhali had performed a surgery for piles treatment despite not having the qualifications or skills to perform the procedure, according to a report by Times of India. The victim also accused Dhali of giving him wrong medicines which reportedly led to health complications. Based on the complaint, police registered a case on August 19. Man Damages Windscreens of 17 Cars in Aurangabad, Held.

Subseqyently, a manhunt was launched to nab Dhali. On Sunday, the accused was arrested from his hideout in Aurangabad. According to MIDC CIDCO police station Inspector Vithal Pote, it has been almost six months since the wrong piles surgery was performed and the patient has not recovered completely yet. Dhali is a self-proclaimed expert on piles treatment and operation.

This is the second case registered against Dhali for practicing medicine and performing a surgery despite not having any degree or certificate from any of the recognized institutes, said the Investigation Officer (IO) and Police Sub-Inspector Amar Nagre. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).