Noida, August 4: A 26-year-old woman died shortly after a surgery at a nursing home in Noida's Rabupura village. This was the third surgery after two unsuccessful operations that were allegedly performed by two quacks on Tuesday. Following the woman's death, her family members and villagers staged a protest outside the nursing home, demanding arrest of the two accused. Noida Shocker: 5 Held for Thrashing Woman, Family Members Over Relative's Death.

The deceased woman, identified as Poonam, had been experiencing pain in stomach for the past few months, according to a TOI report. Her husband, Pradeep, took her to Raj nursing home where the owner Rajendra Singh said that Poonam had abdominal lump. He also recommended a surgery as part of the treatment, the report added. Following the diagnosis, Poonam was admitted to the nursing home on August 2. Greater Noida Man Beats Up Chinese Woman for Fostering Stray Dog That Bit His Canine.

At 2 pm on August 2, Singh and a doctor, named Rajiv Choudhary, conducted the first surgery. Poonam's condition deteriorated after the surgery and she started bleeding. Choudhary then told her family that another operation was required. At 4 pm, another surgery was performed. However, Poonam's condition did not improve. The duo then performed a third surgery.

When Poonam's condition deteriorated further, Singh took her and Pradeep to Yathrath hospital where the doctors declared her death around 3 am on August 3. According to Pradeep, Singh left him in the hospital and reached the Rabupura hospital with Poonam's body to surrender. Following the incident, Poonam's relatives and locals protested outside the Raj nursing home, demanding arrest of Singh and Choudhary.

The protesters alleged that Singh was running the nursing home with any degree. Poonam's husband Pradeep also suspected that Dr Chaudhary was not qualified either. The protest ended after local authorities Rabupura nagar panchayat chairman Virendra Singh assured a case against the accused and compensation for the victim's family.

Singh and Choudhary have been booked under Section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Cops were verifying the duo's degrees as part of the investigation.

