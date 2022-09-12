Mumbai, September 12: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly attacked by a wild animal in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The alleged incident took place on Saturday night in the Mukundwadi area of the city. The man claimed that he was attacked by a wild animal near a railway line in the area.

After the incident, fear and panic gripped citizens who urged the forest department to deploy a team. Following this, the forest department deployed a team and began a further investigation. Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Slips and Falls in Chambal River, Gets Eaten by Reptile.

Speaking to the Times of India, Dadasaheb Tauu, Range Forest Officer (territorial) said that the man was not able to see the wild animal when he was attacked. "We have collected the pug marks from the area, but have failed to identify the animal as there was a lot of mud. After a detailed probe, it would be confirmed which animal was involved in the attack," Taur added.

Meanwhile, local residents also claimed that a wild animal killed a few stray dogs in the vicinity and suspect it to be a leopard. However, Kishor Pathak, honorary wildlife warden for Aurangabad stated that the wild animal could possibly be a leopard or hyena. "The probe in the incident, however, can confirm it is a case of man-animal conflict. The locals need not to panic and avoid venturing in the dark during night hours," he said. Video: Tribal Man Hacks Leopard to Death To Save Himself in Kerala's Idukki.

The warden also said that the rapid construction of highways has led to the destruction of natural habitats of wild animals, who are forced to enter human areas. A few days ago, a leopard with tick-bone disease was allegedly found in the Krushnpurwadi area on the outskirts of the city. Unfortunatley, the leopard died durig treatment.

