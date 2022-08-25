Mumbai, August 25: In a tragic incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, a youngster died after he allegedly slipped and fell into the Chambal River. The deceased, who was on a picnic at the Gandhi Sagar Dam in the Mandsaur district, died after he was eaten by a crocodile post falling in the Chambal River.

According to multiple news reports, the crocodile dragged the youth inside the water after he fell into the river. Eyewitnesses told local media that the animal squeezed the youngster strongly in his mouth as people could not help but watch. Shockingly, the crocodile kept roaming with the young man in the water for a brief period. Crocodile Attack in Gujarat: Teenager Dragged Away by Reptile in Dhadar River, Remains Missing.

The incident took place when the young man was looking into the river while standing on the wall of Gandhi Sagar Dam. All of a sudden, the man slipped and fell into the river. Immediately after the man fell, the crocodile that was already hiding in the river attacked and killed him. As per reports, the crocodile kept roaming with the dead body of the young man after killing it.

The area around Gandhi Sagar Dam is well known among people as a tourist spot for its natural beauty and backwaters. The dam is a hotspot for tourists during the monsoon season when the gates of the dam are opened. The Gandhi Sagar dam was constructed on the Chambal River and its foundation stone for the construction of a power station was laid in 1954.

