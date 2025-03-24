Kanpur, March 24: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, a man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his father. The accused was identified as Vedpal, while the deceased was named Ishwar. The crime, which involved Vedpal allegedly slitting his father's throat, was reportedly motivated by Ishwar's extramarital affair with Vedpal's wife.

According to the India Today report, the body was discovered in a nearby forest after Vedpal initially misled the police by filing a complaint against unknown individuals. According to police sources, the tension between Vedpal and his father had been escalating for some time. Greater Noida Shocker: Son Murders Father Using Kitchen Knife, Forges Death Certificate to Claim INR 50 Lakh Insurance, Arrested (Watch Video).

Accused Claimed Father Neglected Him Financially

Ishwar, a labourer, had been financially neglecting Vedpal, often handing over his earnings to his lover, which left Vedpal struggling to make ends meet. This financial strain was exacerbated when Vedpal sought help from his father to repay a loan, only to be refused, further fueling his resentment.

Man Kills Father After Finding Him in Compromising Situation With Wife

The situation reached a boiling point when Vedpal witnessed his father in a compromising situation with his wife. Overcome with rage, he confronted Ishwar and, in a fit of anger, killed him with a sharp weapon. After the murder, Vedpal attempted to cover his tracks by disposing of the body in the forest and reporting the incident to the police as an attack by unknown assailants. Ballia Shocker: Mentally Unstable Man Kills 55-Year-Old Father in Uttar Pradesh.

Baghpat Additional Superintendent of Police, NP Singh, confirmed the details of the case, stating that the police recovered Ishwar's body and sent it for autopsy. Following a thorough investigation, the police grew suspicious of Vedpal's initial account, leading to his arrest. During questioning, he confessed to the crime, citing his father's refusal to provide financial support and the affair as key motivators. A case has been registered against Vedpal under relevant sections of the law, and the investigation is ongoing.

