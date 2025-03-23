A shocking case has emerged in Greater Noida’s Kasna area, where a man murdered his own father to claim an insurance payout. The incident took place on December 2, 2024, but recent investigations have revealed that the victim’s son, Santosh Bosak, was behind the crime. According to the police, Santosh was struggling with bank debt when he discovered that his father, Prakash Bosak, had a life insurance policy worth INR 50 Lakh. In a desperate move, he used a vegetable-cutting knife to kill his father. After committing the crime, he obtained a death certificate and successfully claimed the insurance money. However, authorities later uncovered the truth, leading to Santosh’s arrest. The case has raised serious concerns about financial desperation and crime within families. Greater Noida: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Groups at Meenakshi Apartment in Uttar Pradesh Over Noise Dispute As Both Sides Resort to Sticks, Batons and Swords; 1 Arrested (Watch Videos).

Son Murders Father Using Kitchen Knife, Forges Death Certificate to Claim 50 Lakh Insurance

बेटे ने पिता की हत्या करके बीमा पॉलिसी के 50 लाख रुपए पाए ग्रेटर नोएडा के कासना में 2 दिसंबर 2024 को प्रकाश बोसक नामक व्यक्ति की हत्या हुई थी। अब खुलासा हुआ है कि बेटे संतोष बोसक ने ही पिता को मारा था। बेटे पर बैंक कर्ज था। उसे जानकारी हुई कि पिता की 50 लाख की बीमा पॉलिसी है।… pic.twitter.com/Y8CLWi2TAG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)